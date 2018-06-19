2018 Outlook: Robert Turbin

2018 fantasy player outlook for Robert Turbin, RB, Colts

The Colts have always used Robert Turbin in a limited role, but it's one that includes working at the goal line. That's about as good of a gig Turbin will get with Indianapolis, but it's not promised. After missing most of 2017 with a left arm injury, it's unlikely he will help Fantasy owners out. Keep him off of rosters.

