2018 Outlook: Robert Woods

Robert Woods is coming off the best year of his career, and he will look to build on that performance in 2018. Woods, who played at USC, returned to California in 2017 with the Rams and finished as the No. 33 Fantasy receiver in standard leagues. But his final stats would have been better if not for missing three games with a shoulder injury and resting in Week 17 for the playoffs. Over 16 games, Woods would have had 75 catches for 1,041 yards and seven touchdowns. He scored double digits in Fantasy points in a standard league in four games, and he added nine catches for 142 yards on 14 targets in the wild-card playoff loss against Atlanta. The Rams added Brandin Cooks this offseason, and he should be an upgrade over the departed Sammy Watkins, which could hurt Woods' production. Along with Cooper Kupp and Todd Gurley, this is a talented receiving corps, and Jared Goff will spread the ball around. However, Woods showed enough in 2017 that Fantasy owners should consider him the best receiver in this offense, and he projects as a low-end No. 2 receiver in the majority of leagues. Plan on drafting Woods as early as Round 5 in all formats.