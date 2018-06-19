2018 Outlook: Rod Smith
2018 fantasy player outlook for Rod Smith, RB, Cowboys
Rod Smith could open the season as the No. 2 running back in Dallas behind Ezekiel Elliott, which gives him plenty of Fantasy value as a handcuff and potential lottery ticket. Smith was useful for Fantasy owners in 2017 when Elliott served his six-game suspension, and Smith scored five total touchdowns over that span. He never had more than 10 carries in any game, including when Elliott was out, so it remains to be seen if he could handle a heavy workload. But he might be Dallas' best option to open the season as the No. 2 running back on the depth chart. Smith is worth drafting in all formats as a handcuff to Elliott, and in deeper leagues he has stand-alone value with a late-round selection
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
QB Tiers 1.0
What should you look for in a quarterback? Value on Draft Day, sure, but also consistency,...
-
RB Tiers 1.0
It's a new golden age for running backs in Fantasy, and you need one of the very best to have...
-
WR Tiers 1.0
The wide receiver position wasn't what it has been last season, which might mean you need to...
-
TE Tiers 1.0
Unless you're willing to take one early, tight end can be rough sledding in Fantasy football....
-
Ten early Sleeper candidates
It's too early for reliable ADP but Heath Cummings uses expert consensus rankings to find his...
-
Thirteen early Bust candidates
Heath Cummings looks for signs of regression, overdrafting and players who could lose their...