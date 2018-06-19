2018 Outlook: Rod Smith

Rod Smith could open the season as the No. 2 running back in Dallas behind Ezekiel Elliott, which gives him plenty of Fantasy value as a handcuff and potential lottery ticket. Smith was useful for Fantasy owners in 2017 when Elliott served his six-game suspension, and Smith scored five total touchdowns over that span. He never had more than 10 carries in any game, including when Elliott was out, so it remains to be seen if he could handle a heavy workload. But he might be Dallas' best option to open the season as the No. 2 running back on the depth chart. Smith is worth drafting in all formats as a handcuff to Elliott, and in deeper leagues he has stand-alone value with a late-round selection