2018 Outlook: Ronald Jones
2018 fantasy player outlook for Ronald Jones, RB, Buccaneers
Loaded with experience, versatility and speed, the Buccaneers added potential (if not likely) Week 1 starter Ronald Jones in the NFL draft. A three-year player at USC, Jones totaled over 1,000 yards in each season and scored 42 total touchdowns in 40 games, including 20 in 2017. In fact, Jones had at least one touchdowns in 19 of his last 20 games and had 100-plus rush yards in 13 of 19 starts. At 5-foot-11 and 205 pounds, Jones has great acceleration, excellent lateral quickness and elusiveness, all of which the Bucs have lacked from their rushers for years. He's also willing to be physical and has room for development as a pass catcher and pass blocker. Expect Jones to get a shot at being the main rusher for Tampa Bay, putting him in the conversation of a late Round 4 or Round 5 pick in seasonal drafts. That's right about where he'd be expected to do in dynasty/keeper leagues too, while Jones is easily a top-five choice in rookie-only drafts.
