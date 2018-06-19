2018 Outlook: Roosevelt Nix-Jones

2018 fantasy player outlook for Roosevelt Nix-Jones, RB, Steelers

Used primarily as a blocker, Roosevelt Nix will play a decent amount but not get enough yards and touchdowns to be a good player for your Fantasy team. Keep him off your roster.

