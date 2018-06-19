2018 Outlook: Royce Freeman

The Broncos selected rookie running back Royce Freeman in the third round of the NFL Draft from Oregon, and he will compete to be the starting running back right away. Denver will likely have Freeman and Devontae Booker battle it out for the No. 1 job, and we expect Freeman to come out on top. Freeman was highly productive at Oregon and ran for at least 1,365 yards and scored at least 16 rushing touchdowns in three of four years. He also finished with 79 catches for 814 yards and four touchdowns in the passing game. If Freeman does end up No. 1 on the depth chart, he's worth drafting as a No. 2 Fantasy running back in all seasonal leagues as early as Round 5. He'd be worth a mid-round pick if Booker beats him out for the starting job in training camp. In rookie-only drafts for dynasty leagues, Freeman is worth drafting with a first-round pick.