2018 Outlook: Russell Gage

2018 fantasy player outlook for Russell Gage, WR, Falcons

Russell Gage will compete for playing time in training camp with the Falcons this summer. A 6-foot, 184-pound receiver from LSU, Gage is practically more well-known for his special-teams work than his receiving skills (26 catches in his collegiate career). In time he could develop his skills and become a contributor for Atlanta, but until there are signs of that happening, Fantasy owners shouldn't draft him.

