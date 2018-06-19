2018 Outlook: Russell Wilson

Russell Wilson is coming off the best Fantasy season of his career in 2017, and he will hopefully play at a high level again this year. Wilson was the No. 1 Fantasy quarterback last season, and he scored at least 20 Fantasy points in 11 games. His 34 passing touchdowns led the NFL and matched his career high in 2015, and Wilson was second in rushing yards among quarterbacks with 586, the second-best total of his career (he had 849 in 2014). Wilson had to carry the Seattle offense in 2017 because of a poor running game, which could be a problem again, and the Seahawks defense could take a step back in 2018, which could lead to Wilson doing more work. He's a top-end Fantasy quarterback in all leagues, and he should be among the first players taken at the position, along with Aaron Rodgers and Tom Brady. Wilson has only finished outside of the top eight quarterbacks in standard leagues once in his career, which was 2016 when he was hurt for most of the season and finished 15th. Wilson should be drafted as early as Round 4 in one-quarterback leagues and Round 1 in two-quarterback formats.