2018 Outlook: Ryan Fitzpatrick

2018 fantasy player outlook for Ryan Fitzpatrick, QB, Buccaneers

The only way Ryan Fitzpatrick will see the light of day on your Fantasy team is if he finds some starts. That's not necessarily guaranteed as the backup to Jameis Winston, though he did start three games last year with mixed results. No one should draft Fitzpatrick outside of the deepest of two quarterback leagues, but expect to see him on the waiver wire during the season if Winston goes down.

