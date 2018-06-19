2018 Outlook: Ryan Grant

Ryan Grant had quite the offseason, and he has plenty to prove heading into 2018. Grant first signed a four-year, $29 million deal with the Ravens in March at the start of free agency, but that deal was voided when he failed his physical with an ankle injury. He then signed a one-year, $5 million deal with the Colts, and Grant will compete for the starting spot opposite T.Y. Hilton. Grant was never a featured option with the Redskins, and his best production came in 2017 with 45 catches for 573 yards and four touchdowns on 65 targets. He could benefit playing with Andrew Luck if the QB is healthy, and Grant definitely has motivation to earn back the money he lost with his failed physical. That said, we need Grant to prove himself first before recommending him as a starting Fantasy option. He is only worth drafting with a late-round pick in the majority of leagues.