2018 Outlook: Ryan Succop

2018 fantasy player outlook for Ryan Succop, K, Titans

Ryan Succop remains the Titans placekicker, but don't buy into him having another solid year. In 2017, Succop attempted a league-high 42 field-goal attempts, tied for the most in a season since 2011. His previous career high in field-goal tries was 34, and that was with the Chiefs. Since joining the Titans he never tried more than 24 field goals in a season until last year. We're skeptical he'll be a good option -- take the time to consider other kickers on Draft Day, even though Succop's schedule starts at Miami, which isn't a bad matchup

