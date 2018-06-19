2018 Outlook: Ryan Switzer

2018 fantasy player outlook for Ryan Switzer, WR, Raiders

Ryan Switzer was traded to the Raiders in April, and he will compete to be the No. 4 or 5 receiver for Oakland this season. But even with the move to the Bay Area, Switzer still has minimal Fantasy value in the majority of leagues. Oakland has a revamped receiving corps with Jordy Nelson, Martavis Bryant, Switzer and rookie Marcell Ateman joining the Raiders. Switzer could emerge as the main slot receiver, but he has to prove himself to Fantasy owners first after a down rookie season in 2017 in Dallas. Switzer is also coming off minor ankle surgery this offseason, which is something to monitor heading into training camp. We don't recommend drafting Switzer in the majority of leagues this year.

