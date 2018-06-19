2018 Outlook: Sam Bradford

2018 fantasy player outlook for Sam Bradford, QB, Cardinals

For however long he stays healthy and holds off rookie Josh Rosen, Sam Bradford will steer the Arizona Cardinals offense. It probably won't be very long. In his past 31 games, Bradford has posted 20-plus Fantasy points 10 times. That's not good. It's also not good Bradford has played those 31 games over his last four NFL seasons! Tack on a tepid receiving corps in Arizona and Rosen's arrival, and Bradford has no Fantasy appeal. Frankly, he might end up being among the last picked signal-callers in two-quarterback leagues because no one expects him to stay healthy for a long period of time. Definitely do not risk a late-round pick on Bradford if you only start one quarterback.

