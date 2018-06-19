2018 Outlook: Sam Darnold

The Jets selected rookie quarterback Sam Darnold at No. 3 overall in the NFL Draft from USC, and hopefully he will be their quarterback of the future. He could see playing time as a rookie, but the Jets plan to use Josh McCown as their starter to open the year. Eventually, however, look for Darnold to take over, but he's not worth drafting in most seasonal leagues. At USC, Darnold passed for 7,229 yards, 57 touchdowns and 22 interceptions in two years as a starter, and he added seven rushing touchdowns. We hope by the time the Jets fully turn the team over to Darnold in 2019 that the weapons are upgraded. The top receivers currently are Robby Anderson, Terrelle Pryor and Quincy Enunwa, but either way we expect Darnold to eventually become a quality starter in the NFL, if not a star. In rookie-only drafts for dynasty leagues, Darnold is worth drafting in Round 2 or 3.