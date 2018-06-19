2018 Outlook: Sammy Watkins

Sammy Watkins signed a three-year, $48 million contract with the Chiefs this offseason, and he will line up as the No. 2 receiver opposite Tyreek Hill. Watkins spent 2017 with the Rams, and finished as the No. 32 receiver in standard leagues. Watkins played 15 games, which was the second most of his career, and his eight touchdowns were also the second-best mark for Watkins. But he managed just four games with double digits in Fantasy points in a standard league. Watkins only had four games with more than five targets in a game and never had more than nine, so there's hope he'll be more invovled with the Chiefs. In Kansas City, Watkins should be the No. 3 receiving option behind Hill and Travis Kelce, and hopefully new starting quarterback Patrick Mahomes will build a solid rapport with Watkins. We like Watkins as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver, and he's worth a mid-round pick in all formats. He still has plenty of potential, and with 100-plus targets (that's happened once in his career) he could be around 65 catches, 900 yards and six touchdowns.