2018 Outlook: Saquon Barkley

The Giants selected rookie running back Saquon Barkley with the No. 2 overall pick in the first round of the NFL Draft from Penn State, and he's expected to be the featured back from Day 1. He could lose a few touches each week to Jonathan Stewart and Wayne Gallman, but Barkley should have the chance to be the next great Fantasy running back in the NFL. The last three running backs drafted first in their class -- Todd Gurley (2015), Ezekiel Elliott (2016) and Leonard Fournette (2017) -- all finished as at least the No. 7 running back in standard leagues. Barkley will run behind a revamped offensive line for the Giants with the additions of Nate Solder and Will Hernandez, and the Giants have plenty of weapons to keep defenses honest with Odell Beckham, Sterling Shepard and Evan Engram. At Penn State, Barkley was a star. In 2017, Barkley had 217 carries for 1,271 yards (5.9 YPC) and 18 touchdowns, and 54 catches for 632 yards and three touchdowns, and he had at least 1,800 total yards and 21 touchdowns in each of the past two seasons. He should be considered a first-round pick in re-draft leagues (about No. 10 overall), and he's the No. 1 overall pick in rookie-only drafts for dynasty leagues.