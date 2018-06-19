2018 Outlook: Sean Mannion

2018 fantasy player outlook for Sean Mannion, QB, Rams

Sean Mannion will again be the No. 2 quarterback for the Rams this season behind Jared Goff, but he has minimal Fantasy value in the majority of leagues. He started Week 17 last year with the Rams resting Goff for the playoffs, and Mannion was bad with just four Fantasy points in a standard league against the 49ers. Mannion would only see the field if Goff had an extended absence, but even then we don't recommend counting on Mannion in any formats this season.

