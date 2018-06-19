2018 Outlook: Sebastian Janikowski
2018 fantasy player outlook for Sebastian Janikowski, K, Seahawks
Sebastian Janikowski is expected to be the kicker for the Seahawks this season after he left Oakland following 18 seasons with the Raiders. Janikowski missed the 2017 campaign with a back injury, but he should be fine this year, even at 40. He was the No. 10 Fantasy kicker in 2016, and he still has the potential to be a No. 1 Fantasy option, especially with the Seahawks. You don't have to draft Janikowski as a starting option, but he should be considered a strong bye-week replacement or streaming option during the year.
