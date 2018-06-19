2018 Outlook: Seth Roberts

2018 fantasy player outlook for Seth Roberts, WR, Raiders

Seth Roberts is expected to be the No. 4 receiver for the Raiders this year behind Amari Cooper, Jordy Nelson and Martavis Bryant, but he has minimal Fantasy value in the majority of leagues. Over the past three seasons, Roberts has averaged just 37.7 catches for 444 yards and 3.7 touchdowns. We don't expect a huge spike in production in his current role, and Roberts should not be drafted in the majority of leagues.

