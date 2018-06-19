2018 Outlook: Shelton Gibson

2018 fantasy player outlook for Shelton Gibson, WR, Eagles

Shelton Gibson will compete for a role as a reserve receiver for the Eagles this year, but he has minimal Fantasy value in the majority of leagues. In 2017, Gibson appeared in one game, which was Week 17, and had just two catches for 11 yards on three targets. He's not expected to have a big role on offense this season, and he should not be drafted in most formats

