2018 Outlook: Sony Michel

The Patriots drafted rookie running back Sony Michel in the first round of the NFL Draft from Georgia, and he's expected to be No. 1 on a crowded depth chart. Michel should have the chance to be the direct replacement for Dion Lewis, who went to Tennessee as a free agent after having more than 210 total touches last year for over 1,000 total yards and nine touchdowns. Michel is going to share touches with Rex Burkhead, James White and likely one of Mike Gillislee or Jeremy Hill, and that could be problematic for his upside. But New Englad didn't spend a first-round pick on Michel to keep him on the bench. While Bill Belichick has a history of rotating running backs, he should make Michel as close to a featured option as possible, especially given his talent. And Michel has excelled in a crowded backfield at Georgia with Nick Chubb, as he had 156 carries for 1,227 yards (7.9 yards per carry) and 16 touchdowns, and nine catches for 96 yards and a touchdown in 2017. Plan on drafting Michel as a low-end starter/flex option in seasonal leagues with a pick in Round 5 in standard formats, and Round 7 or later in PPR. And in rookie-only drafts for dynasty leagues, Michel is worth drafting with a mid-first round pick.