2018 Outlook: Spencer Ware
2018 fantasy player outlook for Spencer Ware, RB, Chiefs
Spencer Ware is trying to come back from last year's knee injury, which cost him the entire 2017 season, and he should be the No. 2 running back for the Chiefs behind Kareem Hunt if healthy. Ware was expected to be the starting running back or at least in a timeshare with Hunt last season before suffering a torn PCL and LCL in his right knee in training camp. He will face competition for the No. 2 job from Charcandrick West, Damien Williams and Kerwynn Williams, but Ware has the most upside of that group if healthy. In 2016, Ware was the primary running back for the Chiefs and finished as the No. 17 Fantasy running back in standard leagues. Hunt has that role now, but Ware could still have the chance for touches on a weekly basis. He also could be the preferred handcuff for Hunt. Keep an eye on Ware's health heading into training camp, but he should be worth a late-round pick in the majority of leagues.
