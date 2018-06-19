2018 Outlook: Stefon Diggs

The playoff game-winning catch by Stefon Diggs last January will forever be in our heads, but we shouldn't overlook the rest of his résumé. Last season was the first time Diggs finished as a No. 2 Fantasy receiver, but 34.5 percent of his yards and half of his touchdowns came in his first three games. From Week 4 on, Diggs had three games with 10-plus Fantasy points and two games missed with injury. In fact, injuries have kept Diggs from playing 16 games every year. It's also crazy how he has six career 100-yard games (three with over 150 yards) and a whopping 19 with fewer than 60 yards and no scores. The addition of Kirk Cousins as the Vikings quarterback is a positive, but Diggs has never really suffered greatly from inferior quarterback play -- he's caught 68.7 of his career targets. What Fantasy owners should hope for is more targets, more games played and more consistency from Diggs. That's asking a bunch, but if you take him in Round 4, it's what you're hoping for