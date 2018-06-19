2018 Outlook: Sterling Shepard
2018 fantasy player outlook for Sterling Shepard, WR, Giants
Sterling Shepard enters his third season in the NFL this year, and he could have the chance for a breakout campaign. Shepard had a solid rookie season in 2016 before struggling with injuries and inconsistent play last year. He should rebound this season with Brandon Marshall no longer on the team, and Eli Manning should focus on Shepard as a primary target along with Odell Beckham and Evan Engram. He had six games with at least eight targets in 2017, and he scored double digits in Fantasy points in a standard league in three of them. In 2016, he had 10 games with at least seven targets, and he scored at least eight Fantasy points in a standard league in six of them. When Shepard gets a healthy amount of targets, he tends to produce, and he should see the ball plenty of times in 2018. Shepard goes into the season as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver with upside, and you should be able to draft him with a late-round pick
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
QB Tiers 1.0
What should you look for in a quarterback? Value on Draft Day, sure, but also consistency,...
-
RB Tiers 1.0
It's a new golden age for running backs in Fantasy, and you need one of the very best to have...
-
WR Tiers 1.0
The wide receiver position wasn't what it has been last season, which might mean you need to...
-
TE Tiers 1.0
Unless you're willing to take one early, tight end can be rough sledding in Fantasy football....
-
Ten early Sleeper candidates
It's too early for reliable ADP but Heath Cummings uses expert consensus rankings to find his...
-
Thirteen early Bust candidates
Heath Cummings looks for signs of regression, overdrafting and players who could lose their...