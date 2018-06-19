2018 Outlook: Sterling Shepard

2018 fantasy player outlook for Sterling Shepard, WR, Giants

Sterling Shepard enters his third season in the NFL this year, and he could have the chance for a breakout campaign. Shepard had a solid rookie season in 2016 before struggling with injuries and inconsistent play last year. He should rebound this season with Brandon Marshall no longer on the team, and Eli Manning should focus on Shepard as a primary target along with Odell Beckham and Evan Engram. He had six games with at least eight targets in 2017, and he scored double digits in Fantasy points in a standard league in three of them. In 2016, he had 10 games with at least seven targets, and he scored at least eight Fantasy points in a standard league in six of them. When Shepard gets a healthy amount of targets, he tends to produce, and he should see the ball plenty of times in 2018. Shepard goes into the season as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver with upside, and you should be able to draft him with a late-round pick

