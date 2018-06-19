2018 Outlook: T.J. Yeldon

2018 fantasy player outlook for T.J. Yeldon, RB, Jaguars

If you're looking for the running back to target behind Leonard Fournette, or just a back with 40-catch potential, you've found him in T.J. Yeldon. He's capable of playing three downs but used primarily in passing situations, something bound to continue so long as Fournette is healthy. He seems to be the likely lead back for the Jaguars if something were to ever happen to Fournette, and for that he's worth nothing more than a very late-round choice for those owners who spend a first-round selection on Fournette. If the Jaguars don't incur any injuries at running back then Yeldon will collect dust on your bench all season.

Our Latest Stories
  • NFL: Seattle Seahawks at San Francisco 49ers

    QB Tiers 1.0

    What should you look for in a quarterback? Value on Draft Day, sure, but also consistency,...

  • NFL: Los Angeles Rams at Arizona Cardinals

    RB Tiers 1.0

    It's a new golden age for running backs in Fantasy, and you need one of the very best to have...

  • NFL: Pittsburgh Steelers at Houston Texans

    WR Tiers 1.0

    The wide receiver position wasn't what it has been last season, which might mean you need to...