2018 Outlook: T.J. Yeldon
2018 fantasy player outlook for T.J. Yeldon, RB, Jaguars
If you're looking for the running back to target behind Leonard Fournette, or just a back with 40-catch potential, you've found him in T.J. Yeldon. He's capable of playing three downs but used primarily in passing situations, something bound to continue so long as Fournette is healthy. He seems to be the likely lead back for the Jaguars if something were to ever happen to Fournette, and for that he's worth nothing more than a very late-round choice for those owners who spend a first-round selection on Fournette. If the Jaguars don't incur any injuries at running back then Yeldon will collect dust on your bench all season.
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
QB Tiers 1.0
What should you look for in a quarterback? Value on Draft Day, sure, but also consistency,...
-
RB Tiers 1.0
It's a new golden age for running backs in Fantasy, and you need one of the very best to have...
-
WR Tiers 1.0
The wide receiver position wasn't what it has been last season, which might mean you need to...
-
TE Tiers 1.0
Unless you're willing to take one early, tight end can be rough sledding in Fantasy football....
-
Ten early Sleeper candidates
It's too early for reliable ADP but Heath Cummings uses expert consensus rankings to find his...
-
Thirteen early Bust candidates
Heath Cummings looks for signs of regression, overdrafting and players who could lose their...