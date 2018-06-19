2018 Outlook: T.Y. Hilton
2018 fantasy player outlook for T.Y. Hilton, WR, Colts
Anyone who passes on drafting T.Y. Hilton solely based on 2017 isn't playing the game the right way. He didn't play with Andrew Luck, and the entire Colts offense was a shipwreck from the start. In 2018, Luck is expected back and the offense should be refreshed under new head coach Frank Reich. This should lead to the kind of numbers we're used to seeing annually from Hilton, such as the 81.0 catches, 1,250.0 yards and 5.8 touchdowns he's averaged in his last four seasons with Luck. Maybe the biggest strike on Hilton is that Indianapolis doesn't have another dangerous receiver defenses must account for, leading to more double-coverage situations for the speedster. Hilton also isn't much of a red-zone threat - of his 28 career scores from Luck, only nine have been from inside the 20. However, the Colts' run game isn't a threat to change the tenor of their gameplan and the Colts' defense isn't stout enough to battle in a bunch of low-scoring, grind-it-out games. If Hilton will see over 130 targets, which is typical with Luck, then he should be chased as a low-end No. 1 Fantasy receiver. Consider yourself intelligent if you lock Hilton up with a third-round pick - early in the round if it's PPR, late in the round if it's not.
