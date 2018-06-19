2018 Outlook: Taiwan Jones
2018 fantasy player outlook for Taiwan Jones, RB, Bills
Taiwan Jones is back with the Bills after signing a one-year contract in March. He will compete to be a reserve running back for the Bills this season behind LeSean McCoy, but his main role for Buffalo is on special teams. He also is coming back from a broken arm suffered in Week 9 last season, but he's expected to be fine for training camp. However, given his limited role on offense (he has 17 carries and 12 catches in the past four years), Jones should not be drafted in the majority of leagues.
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
QB Tiers 1.0
What should you look for in a quarterback? Value on Draft Day, sure, but also consistency,...
-
RB Tiers 1.0
It's a new golden age for running backs in Fantasy, and you need one of the very best to have...
-
WR Tiers 1.0
The wide receiver position wasn't what it has been last season, which might mean you need to...
-
TE Tiers 1.0
Unless you're willing to take one early, tight end can be rough sledding in Fantasy football....
-
Ten early Sleeper candidates
It's too early for reliable ADP but Heath Cummings uses expert consensus rankings to find his...
-
Thirteen early Bust candidates
Heath Cummings looks for signs of regression, overdrafting and players who could lose their...