2018 Outlook: Taiwan Jones

2018 fantasy player outlook for Taiwan Jones, RB, Bills

Taiwan Jones is back with the Bills after signing a one-year contract in March. He will compete to be a reserve running back for the Bills this season behind LeSean McCoy, but his main role for Buffalo is on special teams. He also is coming back from a broken arm suffered in Week 9 last season, but he's expected to be fine for training camp. However, given his limited role on offense (he has 17 carries and 12 catches in the past four years), Jones should not be drafted in the majority of leagues.

