2018 Outlook: Tanner Lee

2018 fantasy player outlook for Tanner Lee, QB, Jaguars

Tanner Lee will try to clinch the No. 3/emergency quarterback job with the Jaguars this summer. The Tulane-turned-Nebraska quarterback has great size and a good arm but never completed even 60 percent of his passes during his college days. He was even worse when under pressure. It's unlikely he will ever help you win a Fantasy championship.

