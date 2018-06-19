2018 Outlook: Tarik Cohen
2018 fantasy player outlook for Tarik Cohen, RB, Bears
It might take Jordan Howard missing playing time for you to feel great about starting Tarik Cohen, but it shouldn't stop you from drafting him this summer. In fact, you might even want to target Cohen on Draft Day. New Bears coach Matt Nagy admitted he sees a lot of Tyreek Hill in Cohen, even adding Cohen is the better ball carrier. This should mean we'll see Cohen in a versatile role that nets him a decent dose of touches - probably as many as the 8.75 per game he averaged as a rookie. His only double-digit Fantasy games in non-PPR came when he found the end zone, and he didn't do a lot of that in '17. However, nearly 40 percent of his touches were receptions, so that could be where Cohen's best production come from. In PPR formats, expect Cohen to serve as a decent No. 3 Fantasy running back, something he came close to doing as a rookie. Round 8 isn't too soon for him in those formats. His value slides in non-PPR since it's unlikely he finds more than a handful of touchdowns and a couple of games with more than 100 total yards. Round 9 or later is when you should focus on Cohen in standard-scoring leagues.
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
QB Tiers 1.0
What should you look for in a quarterback? Value on Draft Day, sure, but also consistency,...
-
RB Tiers 1.0
It's a new golden age for running backs in Fantasy, and you need one of the very best to have...
-
WR Tiers 1.0
The wide receiver position wasn't what it has been last season, which might mean you need to...
-
TE Tiers 1.0
Unless you're willing to take one early, tight end can be rough sledding in Fantasy football....
-
Ten early Sleeper candidates
It's too early for reliable ADP but Heath Cummings uses expert consensus rankings to find his...
-
Thirteen early Bust candidates
Heath Cummings looks for signs of regression, overdrafting and players who could lose their...