2018 Outlook: Tarik Cohen

It might take Jordan Howard missing playing time for you to feel great about starting Tarik Cohen, but it shouldn't stop you from drafting him this summer. In fact, you might even want to target Cohen on Draft Day. New Bears coach Matt Nagy admitted he sees a lot of Tyreek Hill in Cohen, even adding Cohen is the better ball carrier. This should mean we'll see Cohen in a versatile role that nets him a decent dose of touches - probably as many as the 8.75 per game he averaged as a rookie. His only double-digit Fantasy games in non-PPR came when he found the end zone, and he didn't do a lot of that in '17. However, nearly 40 percent of his touches were receptions, so that could be where Cohen's best production come from. In PPR formats, expect Cohen to serve as a decent No. 3 Fantasy running back, something he came close to doing as a rookie. Round 8 isn't too soon for him in those formats. His value slides in non-PPR since it's unlikely he finds more than a handful of touchdowns and a couple of games with more than 100 total yards. Round 9 or later is when you should focus on Cohen in standard-scoring leagues.