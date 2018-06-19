2018 Outlook: Tavon Austin

2018 fantasy player outlook for Tavon Austin, WR, Cowboys

Tavon Austin was traded from the Rams to the Cowboys, and he will compete for a role as a reserve running back and receiver in Dallas. While the Cowboys need help at receiver after moving on from Dez Bryant this offseason, Austin is more likely to be a backup running back behind Ezekiel Elliott. In 2017 with the Rams, Austin had a career-low 22 targets, which resulted in just 13 catches for 47 yards. But he saw the most involvement in the running game in his career with a career-high 59 carries. Keep an eye on his role in Dallas, but Austin has minimal Fantasy value in the majority of leagues and should not be drafted in most formats.

