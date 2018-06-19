2018 Outlook: Taylor Gabriel
2018 fantasy player outlook for Taylor Gabriel, WR, Bears
Taylor Gabriel will compete for playing time with the Bears this summer after signing a nice contract with them in March. Gabriel is a pure speedster who saw his stats dip in 2017 with the Falcons despite playing 16 games. He should get more opportunities to make plays in Matt Nagy's creative offense that utilizes fast players in mismatches. That does not mean he'll see regular targets and stats from week to week to make him a Fantasy hero. Gabriel's more of a DFS gamble when the Bears take on slower secondaries and pass rushes. Maybe he's worth a late grab in the deepest of Fantasy leagues but otherwise isn't worth a roster spot.
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
QB Tiers 1.0
What should you look for in a quarterback? Value on Draft Day, sure, but also consistency,...
-
RB Tiers 1.0
It's a new golden age for running backs in Fantasy, and you need one of the very best to have...
-
WR Tiers 1.0
The wide receiver position wasn't what it has been last season, which might mean you need to...
-
TE Tiers 1.0
Unless you're willing to take one early, tight end can be rough sledding in Fantasy football....
-
Ten early Sleeper candidates
It's too early for reliable ADP but Heath Cummings uses expert consensus rankings to find his...
-
Thirteen early Bust candidates
Heath Cummings looks for signs of regression, overdrafting and players who could lose their...