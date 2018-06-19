2018 Outlook: Taylor Gabriel

2018 fantasy player outlook for Taylor Gabriel, WR, Bears

Taylor Gabriel will compete for playing time with the Bears this summer after signing a nice contract with them in March. Gabriel is a pure speedster who saw his stats dip in 2017 with the Falcons despite playing 16 games. He should get more opportunities to make plays in Matt Nagy's creative offense that utilizes fast players in mismatches. That does not mean he'll see regular targets and stats from week to week to make him a Fantasy hero. Gabriel's more of a DFS gamble when the Bears take on slower secondaries and pass rushes. Maybe he's worth a late grab in the deepest of Fantasy leagues but otherwise isn't worth a roster spot.

Our Latest Stories
  • NFL: Seattle Seahawks at San Francisco 49ers

    QB Tiers 1.0

    What should you look for in a quarterback? Value on Draft Day, sure, but also consistency,...

  • NFL: Los Angeles Rams at Arizona Cardinals

    RB Tiers 1.0

    It's a new golden age for running backs in Fantasy, and you need one of the very best to have...

  • NFL: Pittsburgh Steelers at Houston Texans

    WR Tiers 1.0

    The wide receiver position wasn't what it has been last season, which might mean you need to...