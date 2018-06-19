2018 Outlook: Taylor Heinicke
2018 fantasy player outlook for Taylor Heinicke, QB, Panthers
Taylor Heinicke is expected to compete for a roster spot with the Panthers this fall. A one-time protege of Norv Turner, Heinicke is a safer bet to coach up his teammates from the bench than play on the field. He shouldn't be associated with anyone's Fantasy team.
