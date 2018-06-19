2018 Outlook: Taysom Hill

2018 fantasy player outlook for Taysom Hill, QB, Saints

Taysom Hill might be the most fun third-string quarterback in the NFL because he plays special teams, but he's not going to be special for your Fantasy team until he sees regular playing time. That's not happening soon, so keep him off your roster

