2018 Outlook: Taywan Taylor

2018 fantasy player outlook for Taywan Taylor, WR, Titans

Taywan Taylor figures to complete for the slot role in Tennessee's offense in 2018. He was a dud during his rookie season but seems like a cinch to play more and therefore put up improved stats. That might mean upward of 35 catches and 500 yards -- not enough to whet your whistle. Keep him off seasonal Fantasy rosters

