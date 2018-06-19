2018 Outlook: Ted Ginn

2018 fantasy player outlook for Ted Ginn, WR, Saints

Ted Ginn is expected to be a key role player for the Saints in 2018. He stunningly caught 75.7 percent of his passes last year, a career-best for him, with 10 receptions for 342 yards on deep passes. He also dropped just two passes, which is great for him. The addition of receiver Cameron Meredith will probably put a cap on Ginn's targets, making him a boom-or-bust Fantasy receiver who will probably be better off using occasionally in DFS tourneys than in typical Fantasy play. Don't spend a draft pick on him unless you get serious points for special-teams return yardage

Our Latest Stories
  • NFL: Seattle Seahawks at San Francisco 49ers

    QB Tiers 1.0

    What should you look for in a quarterback? Value on Draft Day, sure, but also consistency,...

  • NFL: Los Angeles Rams at Arizona Cardinals

    RB Tiers 1.0

    It's a new golden age for running backs in Fantasy, and you need one of the very best to have...

  • NFL: Pittsburgh Steelers at Houston Texans

    WR Tiers 1.0

    The wide receiver position wasn't what it has been last season, which might mean you need to...