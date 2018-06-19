2018 Outlook: Ted Ginn
2018 fantasy player outlook for Ted Ginn, WR, Saints
Ted Ginn is expected to be a key role player for the Saints in 2018. He stunningly caught 75.7 percent of his passes last year, a career-best for him, with 10 receptions for 342 yards on deep passes. He also dropped just two passes, which is great for him. The addition of receiver Cameron Meredith will probably put a cap on Ginn's targets, making him a boom-or-bust Fantasy receiver who will probably be better off using occasionally in DFS tourneys than in typical Fantasy play. Don't spend a draft pick on him unless you get serious points for special-teams return yardage
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
QB Tiers 1.0
What should you look for in a quarterback? Value on Draft Day, sure, but also consistency,...
-
RB Tiers 1.0
It's a new golden age for running backs in Fantasy, and you need one of the very best to have...
-
WR Tiers 1.0
The wide receiver position wasn't what it has been last season, which might mean you need to...
-
TE Tiers 1.0
Unless you're willing to take one early, tight end can be rough sledding in Fantasy football....
-
Ten early Sleeper candidates
It's too early for reliable ADP but Heath Cummings uses expert consensus rankings to find his...
-
Thirteen early Bust candidates
Heath Cummings looks for signs of regression, overdrafting and players who could lose their...