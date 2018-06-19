2018 Outlook: Teddy Bridgewater

2018 fantasy player outlook for Teddy Bridgewater, QB, Jets

The Jets nabbed Teddy Bridgewater this offseason, giving the quarterback more time to try to get his career back on track after a gruesome knee injury in August 2016. Bridgewater has big-time competition for playing time and might end up as the team's No. 3/emergency quarterback. As much as we all want to see Bridgewater play again, he's a long way from being a legitimate Fantasy asset. Let's promise each other to give Bridgewater a fair chance once he has regular playing time again, OK?

