2018 Outlook: Terrance Williams

2018 fantasy player outlook for Terrance Williams, WR, Cowboys

Terrance Williams could see a bump in targets this season for the revamped Dallas receiving corps after the Cowboys dumped Dez Bryant in a cost-cutting move. Williams, Allen Hurns, Cole Beasley, Deonte Thompson and rookies Michael Gallup and Cedrick Wilson will vie for the No. 1 receiving spot in Dallas, but it's hard to count on Williams as anything more than a bye-week or injury replacement even if he's more involved in the offense. He's also coming off a foot injury that could keep him out of action until training camp. Through two seasons with Dak Prescott as the quarterback in Dallas, Williams has two games with double digits in Fantasy points in a standard league. Williams is only worth a late-round flier in deeper leagues.

