2018 Outlook: Terrelle Pryor

2018 fantasy player outlook for Terrelle Pryor, WR, Jets

Terrelle Pryor is trying to revive his Fantasy career with the Jets this season after he was a bust in one year with the Redskins in 2017. He had plenty of hype heading into last season, but he was limited to nine games with an ankle injury, which followed a down year of poor performance. Pryor had one game with double digits in Fantasy points in a standard league, and he struggled to get on the same page as Kirk Cousins. Maybe that changes with Josh McCown and the Jets, and Pryor should be one of the top three receivers with Robby Anderson and Quincy Enunwa, although Jermaine Kearse is also in the mix. We don't recommend drafting Pryor in the majority of leagues, but he is someone to watch in case he starts off the season playing well. Then you should add him off waivers.

