2018 Outlook: Theo Riddick

2018 fantasy player outlook for Theo Riddick, RB, Lions

Theo Riddick has a rushing average like a sloth but hands like a vacuum, and that's what keeps him in the Lions running back rotation. The addition of Kerryon Johnson and LeGarrette Blount to Detroit's backfield probably crushes Riddick's chances to get anything more than a couple of scores on the season, but another 50-catch effort isn't hard to envision. Your best bet is to draft Riddick late in PPR leagues as a quality bench player. You shouldn't target him in leagues where catches don't count.

