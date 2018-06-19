2018 Outlook: Thomas Rawls

2018 fantasy player outlook for Thomas Rawls, RB, Jets

Thomas Rawls signed with the Jets this offseason, and he should open the season as the No. 3 running back behind Isaiah Crowell and Bilal Powell. If the Jets elect to keep Powell in more of a third-down role, maybe Rawls can develop some value as the direct backup to Crowell, although he could face competition from Elijah McGuire and rookie Trenton Cannon. But most likely Rawls will just be depth for the Jets going into the season. Rawls hasn't been the same running back since suffering a broken ankle in 2015 with Seattle. Maybe the change of scenery will help his outlook, but it's hard to see him getting many touches if Crowell and Powell remain healthy for the majority of the year. Rawls is only worth drafting with a late-round pick in deeper leagues.

