2018 Outlook: Thomas Rawls
2018 fantasy player outlook for Thomas Rawls, RB, Jets
Thomas Rawls signed with the Jets this offseason, and he should open the season as the No. 3 running back behind Isaiah Crowell and Bilal Powell. If the Jets elect to keep Powell in more of a third-down role, maybe Rawls can develop some value as the direct backup to Crowell, although he could face competition from Elijah McGuire and rookie Trenton Cannon. But most likely Rawls will just be depth for the Jets going into the season. Rawls hasn't been the same running back since suffering a broken ankle in 2015 with Seattle. Maybe the change of scenery will help his outlook, but it's hard to see him getting many touches if Crowell and Powell remain healthy for the majority of the year. Rawls is only worth drafting with a late-round pick in deeper leagues.
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
QB Tiers 1.0
What should you look for in a quarterback? Value on Draft Day, sure, but also consistency,...
-
RB Tiers 1.0
It's a new golden age for running backs in Fantasy, and you need one of the very best to have...
-
WR Tiers 1.0
The wide receiver position wasn't what it has been last season, which might mean you need to...
-
TE Tiers 1.0
Unless you're willing to take one early, tight end can be rough sledding in Fantasy football....
-
Ten early Sleeper candidates
It's too early for reliable ADP but Heath Cummings uses expert consensus rankings to find his...
-
Thirteen early Bust candidates
Heath Cummings looks for signs of regression, overdrafting and players who could lose their...