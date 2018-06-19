2018 Outlook: Todd Gurley

Todd Gurley went from a bust in 2016 to the best player in Fantasy last year. Let's hope he stays on that level. He had the most Fantasy points for a non-quarterback in a standard league since Chris Johnson had more than 2,000 total yards and 19 touchdowns in 2009. He also added 64 receptions, which was fifth among running backs, and everything seemed to click for Gurley in what turned out to be an MVP-caliber campaign (he finished second in the NFL MVP voting to Tom Brady). The talent around Gurley was much better in 2017 -- Jared Goff improved, the offensive line was upgraded and the receiving corps was better, but the biggest difference was new coach Sean McVay helping Gurley become a star. Gurley enters this season as the projected No. 1 overall pick in the majority of leagues, and he should continue to play at a high level in 2018. The Rams are on the rise this year, and Gurley is the catalyst of this high-powered offense.