2018 Outlook: Tom Brady

The last time Tom Brady stepped on a football field he passed for 505 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions -- and lost. It was Super Bowl LII, and the Eagles defeated the Patriots 41-33 despite Brady's efforts. He'll be 41 in August, but Brady is still playing at a high level, and he should again be considered an elite Fantasy quarterback. He does lose some key weapons this season with Brandin Cooks being traded to the Rams and Danny Amendola signing as a free agent with the Dolphins, but Julian Edelman and Malcolm Mitchell are back from knee injuries that cost them the 2017 season. The Patriots also have some potential help in guys like Jordan Matthews Kenny Britt, Cordarrelle Patterson and Phillip Dorsett -- if they can rise above failed past performances. Don't forget about Rob Gronkowski, Chris Hogan, James White, Rex Burkhead and rookie Sony Michel, and Brady should be fine. He's finished as the No. 2 Fantasy quarterback in standard leagues in two of the past three years, and he should be drafted as at least the No. 3 quarterback off the board with Aaron Rodgers and potentially Russell Wilson. Brady is worth drafting as early as Round 3 in one-quarterback leagues (Round 1 in two-quarterback formats), and he should once again play well in 2018.