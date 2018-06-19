2018 Outlook: Tom Savage

2018 fantasy player outlook for Tom Savage, QB, Saints

Tom Savage will aim to back up Drew Brees in the Big Easy this season. Brees has missed two games in his entire 12-year tenure in New Orleans, so don't expect Savage to see much playing time, if any. Don't put him on your Fantasy roster.

