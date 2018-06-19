2018 Outlook: Torrey Smith
2018 fantasy player outlook for Torrey Smith, WR, Panthers
Torrey Smith was traded to Carolina this season, and he should be at least the No. 3 receiver for the Panthers. Most likely, Smith will start opposite Devin Funchess, and he will be the deep threat for Cam Newton. Smith played that role in Philadelphia, but he managed to score double digits in Fantasy points in a standard league just twice. Since leaving Baltimore in 2015, Smith has scored a combined nine touchdowns with San Francisco and Philadelphia, and he's been under 40 catches and 700 yards each season. He could rebound with Newton, who helped Ted Ginn score 14 touchdowns in two seasons in Carolina from 2015-16 in a similar role, but let Smith prove himself first. He's not worth drafting in the majority of Fantasy leagues
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
QB Tiers 1.0
What should you look for in a quarterback? Value on Draft Day, sure, but also consistency,...
-
RB Tiers 1.0
It's a new golden age for running backs in Fantasy, and you need one of the very best to have...
-
WR Tiers 1.0
The wide receiver position wasn't what it has been last season, which might mean you need to...
-
TE Tiers 1.0
Unless you're willing to take one early, tight end can be rough sledding in Fantasy football....
-
Ten early Sleeper candidates
It's too early for reliable ADP but Heath Cummings uses expert consensus rankings to find his...
-
Thirteen early Bust candidates
Heath Cummings looks for signs of regression, overdrafting and players who could lose their...