2018 Outlook: Torrey Smith

2018 fantasy player outlook for Torrey Smith, WR, Panthers

Torrey Smith was traded to Carolina this season, and he should be at least the No. 3 receiver for the Panthers. Most likely, Smith will start opposite Devin Funchess, and he will be the deep threat for Cam Newton. Smith played that role in Philadelphia, but he managed to score double digits in Fantasy points in a standard league just twice. Since leaving Baltimore in 2015, Smith has scored a combined nine touchdowns with San Francisco and Philadelphia, and he's been under 40 catches and 700 yards each season. He could rebound with Newton, who helped Ted Ginn score 14 touchdowns in two seasons in Carolina from 2015-16 in a similar role, but let Smith prove himself first. He's not worth drafting in the majority of Fantasy leagues

