2018 Outlook: Travaris Cadet
2018 fantasy player outlook for Travaris Cadet, RB, Bills
Travaris Cadet returned to Buffalo this season on a one-year contract, and he will look to be one of the primary backups for LeSean McCoy. Cadet is coming off a dislocated ankle suffered in Week 16, but he's expected to be fine for training camp. Cadet showed he could be a capable receiver out of the backfield for Buffalo with four games with at least three catches in the nine games he appeared in 2017. Barring a signicifant injury to McCoy, however, it's doubtful Cadet will have a prominent role in 2018. He should not be drafted in the majority of leagues.
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
QB Tiers 1.0
What should you look for in a quarterback? Value on Draft Day, sure, but also consistency,...
-
RB Tiers 1.0
It's a new golden age for running backs in Fantasy, and you need one of the very best to have...
-
WR Tiers 1.0
The wide receiver position wasn't what it has been last season, which might mean you need to...
-
TE Tiers 1.0
Unless you're willing to take one early, tight end can be rough sledding in Fantasy football....
-
Ten early Sleeper candidates
It's too early for reliable ADP but Heath Cummings uses expert consensus rankings to find his...
-
Thirteen early Bust candidates
Heath Cummings looks for signs of regression, overdrafting and players who could lose their...