2018 Outlook: Travaris Cadet

2018 fantasy player outlook for Travaris Cadet, RB, Bills

Travaris Cadet returned to Buffalo this season on a one-year contract, and he will look to be one of the primary backups for LeSean McCoy. Cadet is coming off a dislocated ankle suffered in Week 16, but he's expected to be fine for training camp. Cadet showed he could be a capable receiver out of the backfield for Buffalo with four games with at least three catches in the nine games he appeared in 2017. Barring a signicifant injury to McCoy, however, it's doubtful Cadet will have a prominent role in 2018. He should not be drafted in the majority of leagues.

