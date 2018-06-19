2018 Outlook: Travis Benjamin

2018 fantasy player outlook for Travis Benjamin, WR, Chargers

Travis Benjamin will likely once again be a key receiving option for the Chargers this year, but he has minimal Fantasy value in the majority of leagues. He's a key member of the offense as the field stretcher for the Chargers, but he plays in a crowded receiving corps with Keenan Allen, Tyrell Williams, Mike Williams, Hunter Henry and Melvin Gordon. As such, he will only occasionally post positive results for Fantasy owners. In 2017, despite being tied for fourth on the team in targets with 62, he still managed just five games with double digits in Fantasy points in a standard league to go with eight games with two points or fewer. He's only worth drafting with a late-round pick in deep Fantasy leagues this year.

