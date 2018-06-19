2018 Outlook: Travis Benjamin
2018 fantasy player outlook for Travis Benjamin, WR, Chargers
Travis Benjamin will likely once again be a key receiving option for the Chargers this year, but he has minimal Fantasy value in the majority of leagues. He's a key member of the offense as the field stretcher for the Chargers, but he plays in a crowded receiving corps with Keenan Allen, Tyrell Williams, Mike Williams, Hunter Henry and Melvin Gordon. As such, he will only occasionally post positive results for Fantasy owners. In 2017, despite being tied for fourth on the team in targets with 62, he still managed just five games with double digits in Fantasy points in a standard league to go with eight games with two points or fewer. He's only worth drafting with a late-round pick in deep Fantasy leagues this year.
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
QB Tiers 1.0
What should you look for in a quarterback? Value on Draft Day, sure, but also consistency,...
-
RB Tiers 1.0
It's a new golden age for running backs in Fantasy, and you need one of the very best to have...
-
WR Tiers 1.0
The wide receiver position wasn't what it has been last season, which might mean you need to...
-
TE Tiers 1.0
Unless you're willing to take one early, tight end can be rough sledding in Fantasy football....
-
Ten early Sleeper candidates
It's too early for reliable ADP but Heath Cummings uses expert consensus rankings to find his...
-
Thirteen early Bust candidates
Heath Cummings looks for signs of regression, overdrafting and players who could lose their...