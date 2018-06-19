2018 Outlook: Travis Kelce
2018 fantasy player outlook for Travis Kelce, TE, Chiefs
Travis Kelce just had the best year of his career in 2017, and he will look to build off that performance this season. Kelce finished last year as the No. 2 tight end in standard leagues, and he was No. 1 in PPR. He should be considered the No. 2 Fantasy tight end coming into the season behind Rob Gronkowski, and Kelce is worth drafting toward the end of Round 2 or beginning of Round 3 in the majority of leagues. Kelce does get a new quarterback this year in Patrick Mahomes, who is replacing the departed Alex Smith, and the Chiefs added more talent to the receiving corps after they signed free agent Sammy Watkins from the Rams. Still, Mahomes could be a boost for Kelce's Fantasy value since he has a big arm and might take more chances down the field than Smith. And Watkins shouldn't detract from Kelce enough in the production department to scare Fantasy owners from drafting him. Kelce is an elite player at a premium position, and he should once again be a standout Fantasy option in 2018.
