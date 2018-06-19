2018 Outlook: Trent Taylor

2018 fantasy player outlook for Trent Taylor, WR, 49ers

Trent Taylor has the chance to be the No. 3 receiver for the 49ers this season, and he's worth drafting with a late-round pick in deeper leagues. The 49ers don't have a lot of talented options in their receiving corps, with Pierre Garcon and Marquise Goodwin the top targets, and Taylor could be a contributor in the slot if he holds off rookie Dante Pettis. Taylor scored at least seven Fantasy points in two of the five starts for Jimmy Garoppolo last year, and hopefully Garoppolo will lean on Taylor more this season. Keep an eye on Taylor's role in training camp, and he could be worth a late-round flier in deep formats.

