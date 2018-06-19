2018 Outlook: Trenton Cannon
2018 fantasy player outlook for Trenton Cannon, RB, Jets
The Jets selected rookie running back Trenton Cannon in the sixth round of the NFL Draft from Virginia State, and he will compete for a role as a reserve running back. The Jets have a loaded running back corps with Isaiah Crowell, Bilal Powell, Thomas Rawls and Elijah McGuire, so Cannon will have his work cut out for him to earn playing time. Most likely he won't touch the ball much as a rookie in 2018, but he could have some value in the future. He's not worth drafting in most seasonal leagues, and he should only be a late-round flier in rookie-only drafts for dynasty formats.
