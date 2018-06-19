2018 Outlook: Tre'quan Smith

Keep your eyes on Tre'Quan Smith! The nearly 6-foot-2, 203-pound burner out of UCF is unlikely to make a major impact on the Saints receiving game this year, but in time he should. A three-year starter for the Golden Knights, Smith broke out in 2017 with an insane 13 scores on 59 catches and 19.9 yards per catch. And of his 168 career catches, 41 of them went for 20-plus yards! A former basketball player and track star, Smith is still needs to learn the nuances of the position and must get used to attacking all of the field instead of just the sidelines. The kid has potential. You could take a flier on him in the deepest of seasonal leagues, but expect him to make an impact in 2019 or 2020, which is why he's worth drafting and stashing with a late-round pick in dynasty/keeper leagues and rookie-only formats.